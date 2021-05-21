Netanyahu Claims Major Blow to Hamas During Armed Hostilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The true scale of damage inflicted by Israel to the military capacity of Palestine's Hamas during the armed hostilities is yet to be realized, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, adding that many details of the conflict remained behind the scenes.

"The public doesn't know everything, Hamas doesn't know everything, but all our achievements will be revealed over time. At this time, I can say we did daring and innovative things," Netanyahu said at a joint press conference with senior military officials, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

According to the Israeli prime minister, the damage was significant enough to hold Hamas back from any future infringement on Israeli territory.

"What happened in the past is not what will be," Netanyahu was quoted as saying. "They always come out of their tunnels and their holes and brag, but they know what they brought upon themselves. They know what our abilities are and that we set them back by years."

On Thursday, Israel and the Hamas Islamist movement agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.