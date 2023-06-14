UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu Confirms US, Iran In Talks Over New Nuclear 'Mini-Deal' - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Netanyahu Confirms US, Iran in Talks Over New Nuclear 'Mini-Deal' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a closed parliament meeting that the United States and Iran were negotiating a new nuclear "mini-deal," under which Tehran will limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, Israeli news website Walla reported, citing five lawmaker present at the meeting.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed indirect talks with the US in Oman on the nuclear program but noted that Tehran was not interested in a potential interim deal. It also specified that negotiations on a prisoner exchange are "continuing via mediators."

Netanyahu said at a closed session of the parliament's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday that Washington and Tehran were in touch to try to negotiate a "mini-deal," and not a comprehensive agreement, under which Iran will not enrich uranium over 60%, while the US will unblock some of its funds abroad in return, the unnamed Israeli lawmakers were cited as saying.

Netanyahu assured the lawmakers that these talks were not a revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Israel strongly opposed, the lawmakers added.

The US and Iran are also discussing a prisoner exchange, the report said.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State said that most of the reports about some kind of temporary deal between the US and Iran on the nuclear program are inaccurate or misleading.

