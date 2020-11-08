UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Congratulates Biden, Harris On Election Victory In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjiamin Netanyahu has congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we've had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel.

I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

