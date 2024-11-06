Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump, who has won the US presidential election, calling it "history's greatest comeback" and a new beginning in the US-Israel alliance.

The United States is Israel's top ally and military backer, and the election came at a critical time for the middle East amid wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

While maintaining the steady flow of aid to Israel, US President Joe Biden's administration has for months piled pressure on Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Netanyahu had, according to analysts, hoped for a Trump return to the White House, given their longstanding personal friendship as well as the former president's hawkishness on Israel's arch-foe Iran.

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

He was one of the world's first leaders to congratulate Trump even before US media said the Republican candidate had won Tuesday's US presidential election.

Other Israeli officials also congratulated Trump, including top diplomat Israel Katz, who was named defence minister on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to President-elect @realDonald Trump on his historic victory. Together, we'll strengthen the US-Israel alliance, bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran," Katz said on X.

President Isaac Herzog also applauded Trump and said he looked forward to strengthening US-Israel ties.

"Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on your historic return to the White House... I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ironclad bond between our peoples, to build a future of peace and security for the Middle East, and to uphold our shared values," Herzog said in a statement.

As Americans voted, Netanyahu on Tuesday sacked defence minister Yoav Gallant following public differences over the war with Hamas in Gaza.

The removal of Gallant -- a hawk on the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon who also pushed for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza -- was announced on the same day as the US election.

Shortly after Gallant's removal, thousands of people took to the streets of commercial hub Tel Aviv, chanting slogans against Netanyahu and demanding the return of 97 hostages held in Gaza since the deadliest attack in Israel's history on October 7, 2023.

Gideon Saar, who has been appointed as the new foreign minister to replace Katz, also welcomed Trump.

"We welcome your strong and dedicated leadership as we work to build a better future of security and cooperation for the Middle East," Saar said on X.

- 'Excellent that Trump won' -

Some ordinary Israelis were also happy to see Trump return to power.

Yossi Mizrachi, 51, a fruit seller in a market, told AFP: "It is excellent that Trump won."

"We just need him to give us weapons," he said. "He will bring an end to the war."

In Gaza, too, where war has displaced the vast majority of people at least once, people were desperate for a solution.

"I hope Trump finds a solution, we need someone strong like Trump to end the war and save us, enough, God, this is enough. It's enough that we were displaced, killed, died and suffered, there's nothing left for us, we want peace," said Mamduh al-Jadba, 60, who has had to flee his home in Jabalia in the Gaza Strip because of the fighting.

Hamas, which is fighting a war in Gaza against Israel, said Trump must end the support for Israel.

"This blind support for the Zionist entity must end because it comes at the expense of the future of our people and the security and stability of the region," Bassem Naim, a senior member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP.

Mairav Zonszein, an Israel expert at the International Crisis Group think tank, said it remains to be seen how Trump will deal with the conflict in the region.

"We should take it with a grain of salt. Really, it's a bit early to tell, and we'll just have to see how things play out," she told AFP.

Ghassan Khatib, a Palestinian political analyst and former minister and diplomat, was less hopeful.

"Our experience with his first term was terrible," he told AFP.

"I think that Trump will probably continue to support Netanyahu in his fights in Gaza and in Lebanon and probably in Syria without allowing him to go into a full-fledged war against Iran."