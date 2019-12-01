Netanyahu Criticizes European Countries' Attempts to Bypass US Sanctions on Iran

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed on Sunday the attempts of European countries to bypass the sanctions, imposed by the United States on Iran.

"While the people of the middle East bravely stand up to Iran and its henchmen, here's the absurd thing: While all of this is happening, countries in Europe are working to bypass US sanctions against Iran," Netanyahu said in a televised address.

From his point of view, the European countries should be ashamed for their policy.

"They are enabling a fanatic terrorist state [Iran] to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, thereby bringing disaster to themselves and upon everyone else," Netanyahu stressed.

He called on Europe to revise its policy on Iran and boost the sanctions pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Israel traditionally views Iran as its main opponent in the Middle East and is concerned over the presence of Iranian military instructors as well as the Shia movement of Hezbollah, which is backed by Tehran, in neighboring Syria.

The US position on Iran became tougher after Donald Trump became president and withdrew Washington from the Iran nuclear deal as well as re-introduced sanctions on the Islamic republic. In an attempt to save the nuclear deal, the European countries are trying to create mechanisms, which will allow their companies to avoid US sanctions over cooperating with Tehran.