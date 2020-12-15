Netanyahu Decides to Appoint Deputy Mossad Chief as Next Director - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Tuesday to appoint the deputy director of the country's intelligence agency, Mossad, as its next head, replacing Yossi Cohen, Netanyahu's office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided today to appoint Deputy Mossad Director 'D' as the next Mossad Director.

'D' is an accomplished Mossad veteran," the office wrote on Twitter.

The appointment is currently under consideration of the Goldberg Commission, the senior civil service appointment advisory committee, the office added.

D's identity cannot be disclosed until the review committee approves his nomination.

Cohen served as the prime minister's national security adviser for three years since 2013, before assuming the post of the Mossad chief in January 2016.