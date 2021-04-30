Netanyahu Declares Sunday Mourning Day in Israel Following Deadly Meron Tragedy

Sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday a nationwide mourning day after the tragic events on Mount Meron, where 44 people were killed and 150 more injured in a stampede at Lag B'Omer celebrations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday a nationwide mourning day after the tragic events on Mount Meron, where 44 people were killed and 150 more injured in a stampede at Lag B'Omer celebrations.

"The Meron catastrophe is one of the toughest catastrophes that ever hit the State of Israel. I ask to declare Sunday the national day of mourning," Netanyahu said on Friday in a videoaddress.