Netanyahu Declares Sunday Mourning Day In Israel Following Deadly Meron Tragedy

Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:13 PM

Sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday a nationwide mourning day after the tragic events on Mount Meron, where 44 people were killed and 150 more injured in a stampede at Lag B'Omer celebrations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday a nationwide mourning day after the tragic events on Mount Meron, where 44 people were killed and 150 more injured in a stampede at Lag B'Omer celebrations.

"The Meron catastrophe is one of the toughest catastrophes that ever hit the State of Israel. I ask to declare Sunday the national day of mourning," Netanyahu said on Friday in a videoaddress.

More Stories From World

