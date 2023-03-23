UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu Demands That Opposition Leaders Stop Anarchy, Violence Against Officials

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded on Thursday that opposition leaders immediately stop anarchy, incitement and violence against government officials

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded on Thursday that opposition leaders immediately stop anarchy, incitement and violence against government officials.

Earlier in the day, an anti-government activist hit Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter on the head with a flag. The woman was detained by police.

"I strongly condemn the attack on Minister Avi Dichter by a left-wing activist and demand that opposition leaders immediately stop the anarchy, violence and incitement against the elected representatives of the people. I demand that the police and prosecutors take immediate and decisive action against anyone who raises a hand against the elected representatives of the people before it's too late," he said on Telegram.

Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. Earlier in the day, demonstrations against the reform took place near Netanyahu's residence and houses of other cabinet members. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.

