Netanyahu Denies Knowing About Overnight Airstrike On Syria's Damascus From Israel

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Netanyahu Denies Knowing About Overnight Airstrike on Syria's Damascus From Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday in an interview with Israel's Haifa radio station that he knew nothing about an overnight airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus launched from Israeli-controlled territory.

"I am not related to such incidents, I do not know what happened last night. Probably, it was the Belgian air forces," Netanyahu said.

Late on Thursday, Syrian state broadcaster Ikhbariya reported that the government's air defenses had thwarted an attack on Damascus, downing several missiles that were fired from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The Israeli Defense Forces refused to comment on the attack.

Israel carries out regular airstrikes against Syrian forces. The most recent one on February 6 resulted in eight Syrian servicemen getting injured. The Russian Defense Ministry said the following day that a civilian Airbus A320 aircraft with 172 passengers on board was nearly struck by projectiles launched by the Syrian air defense systems, which were being used to repel the Israeli strikes.

