Netanyahu Departure Ends 'one Of Worst Periods' Of Conflict: Palestinian PM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

Netanyahu departure ends 'one of worst periods' of conflict: Palestinian PM

Benjamin Netanyahu's ousting as prime minister of Israel closes the chapter on one of the "worst periods" of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday

"The departure of the Israeli prime minister after 12 years in power marks the end of one of the worst periods in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Shtayyeh said ahead of the Palestinian Authority's weekly cabinet meeting.

