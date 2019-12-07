UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Did Not Bring Annexation Plans To Meeting With Pompeo - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:05 AM

Netanyahu Did Not Bring Annexation Plans to Meeting with Pompeo - State Department

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not present to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo any plans for the West Bank annexations at their meeting earlier this week, US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not present to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo any plans for the West Bank annexations at their meeting earlier this week, US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters on Friday.

"No annexation plan full or partial for any part of the West Bank was presented by Israel to the United States during the meeting," Schenker said. "That has long been US government position that the ultimate disposition of territory has to be determined between the parties."

Pompeo and Netanyahu met in Lisbon on Wednesday. The State Department said that concerns over Iran, Israeli security issues and other mutual interests were on the agenda.

Netanyahu who is struggling to remain in power after two inconclusive election promises publicly to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley - a large and strategically important part of the occupied West Bank. His plan received a boost last month when Pompeo declared that the Unites States no longer viewed Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal.

Schenker refused to comment on the resolution approved on Friday by the US House of Representatives to reaffirm its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and opposition to unilateral annexations.

