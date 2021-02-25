Netanyahu Discusses State Visit, Vaccine Production With Bahraini Crown Prince

TEL AVIV/DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in a phone call, discussed the Israeli leader's prospective visit to the Gulf state and the production of coronavirus vaccines, Netanyahu's office said on Thursday.

The prime minister's tour in the Gulf countries has been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic and internal political issues that Israel faces. In early February, Netanyahu's landmark visit to the UAE and Bahrain was postponed over quarantine restrictions imposed in Israel.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The Crown Prince renewed his invitation for the PM to visit Bahrain; the leaders determined that at the first opportunity that morbidity permits, PM Netanyahu will visit Bahrain," the office wrote on Twitter.

During the talks, the crown prince expressed interest in "examining the possibility of Bahrain joining the initiative to produce vaccines that is being planned to be established in Israel together with other countries," the office added.

Among other things, the two leaders also discussed the latest developments at the regional and international levels, as well as the situation over the Iranian nuclear deal, state-run Bahrain News Agency reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, Netanyahu and Al Khalifa stressed the importance of the participation of regional powers in any negotiations on the nuclear deal to ensure the region's security and stability.

The Abraham Accords establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain and Israel were signed in Washington last September. Morocco and Sudan later followed suit, inking similar agreements with Israel. The rapprochement met harsh criticism in Palestine.

Israel lifted the third lockdown on February 7 but kept many restrictions in place. A new round of quarantine easing, which will loosen the operation of shopping centers and markets, took effect on Sunday.