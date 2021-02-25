UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Discusses State Visit, Vaccine Production With Bahraini Crown Prince

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Netanyahu Discusses State Visit, Vaccine Production With Bahraini Crown Prince

TEL AVIV/DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in a phone call, discussed the Israeli leader's prospective visit to the Gulf state and the production of coronavirus vaccines, Netanyahu's office said on Thursday.

The prime minister's tour in the Gulf countries has been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic and internal political issues that Israel faces. In early February, Netanyahu's landmark visit to the UAE and Bahrain was postponed over quarantine restrictions imposed in Israel.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The Crown Prince renewed his invitation for the PM to visit Bahrain; the leaders determined that at the first opportunity that morbidity permits, PM Netanyahu will visit Bahrain," the office wrote on Twitter.

During the talks, the crown prince expressed interest in "examining the possibility of Bahrain joining the initiative to produce vaccines that is being planned to be established in Israel together with other countries," the office added.

Among other things, the two leaders also discussed the latest developments at the regional and international levels, as well as the situation over the Iranian nuclear deal, state-run Bahrain News Agency reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, Netanyahu and Al Khalifa stressed the importance of the participation of regional powers in any negotiations on the nuclear deal to ensure the region's security and stability.

The Abraham Accords establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain and Israel were signed in Washington last September. Morocco and Sudan later followed suit, inking similar agreements with Israel. The rapprochement met harsh criticism in Palestine.

Israel lifted the third lockdown on February 7 but kept many restrictions in place. A new round of quarantine easing, which will loosen the operation of shopping centers and markets, took effect on Sunday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Palestine Washington Twitter Nuclear UAE Visit Bahrain Sudan Morocco February September Sunday Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

16 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

29 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

29 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

59 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.