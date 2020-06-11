(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday discussed US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East with the visiting German foreign minister.

Earlier in the day, Heiko Maas also met with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, who said that Trump's peace initiative would be implemented responsibly, in dialogue with neighbors.

"The prime minister clearly outlined Israel's vital interests in any future arrangements, including the need for full security control over all territories to the west of Jordan. The prime minister said that a realistic plan should take into account the reality of the Israeli settlement on the ground and not cherish illusions that [Israeli] citizens can be expelled from their homes," Netanyahu's office said after the meeting.

In addition, the sides discussed the fight against the coronavirus and economic consequences of the pandemic.

In late January, Trump presented his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state, with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Palestine has firmly rejected the plan.

In May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with the US and Israel after Netanyahu mentioned the plan to annex the Jordan River's West Bank territories during a swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet.