Netanyahu Files 3rd Complaint With Police Over Threats to Him, His Family

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he had filed another complaint with the police due to threats on social media addressed to him and members of his family.

"This morning, I filed another complaint with the police for incitement to murder me and my family. Recently, this incitement with an explicit call to kill me and members of my family has crossed a red line," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, attaching screenshots of posts with the threats published on social media platforms.

The prime minister added that he was looking forward to a determined response from the police staff to bring those accountable to justice.

This is the third complaint filed over the past few weeks by the prime minister due to threats.

In late May, Netanyahu had filed a complaint with the police over a series of threats against him and his family. According to local news outlets, the police detained a 39-year-old man, who lives in Tel Aviv, suspected of inciting violence against the prime minister.

On June 1, Netanyahu was forced to submit a new complaint against a man, "who described in detail how he plans to kill" the politician and his family members. Following this step, the Israeli police announced that they had arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of publishing a post on social media platforms with threats. Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper reported the same day that the suspect was a soldier of the Israel Defense Forces.