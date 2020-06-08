UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Files 3rd Complaint With Police Over Threats To Him, His Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Netanyahu Files 3rd Complaint With Police Over Threats to Him, His Family

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he had filed another complaint with the police due to threats on social media addressed to him and members of his family

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he had filed another complaint with the police due to threats on social media addressed to him and members of his family.

"This morning, I filed another complaint with the police for incitement to murder me and my family. Recently, this incitement with an explicit call to kill me and members of my family has crossed a red line," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, attaching screenshots of posts with the threats published on social media platforms.

The prime minister added that he was looking forward to a determined response from the police staff to bring those accountable to justice.

This is the third complaint filed over the past few weeks by the prime minister due to threats.

In late May, Netanyahu had filed a complaint with the police over a series of threats against him and his family. According to local news outlets, the police detained a 39-year-old man, who lives in Tel Aviv, suspected of inciting violence against the prime minister.

On June 1, Netanyahu was forced to submit a new complaint against a man, "who described in detail how he plans to kill" the politician and his family members. Following this step, the Israeli police announced that they had arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of publishing a post on social media platforms with threats. Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper reported the same day that the suspect was a soldier of the Israel Defense Forces.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Police Israel Social Media Twitter Jerusalem Man Same May June Post Family From

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

37 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

39 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

39 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

56 minutes ago

Lockdown eased, SOPs to be implemented to prevent ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.