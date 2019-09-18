UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu, Gantz Deadlocked After Israeli Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:49 PM

Netanyahu, Gantz deadlocked after Israeli polls

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz were deadlocked Wednesday after an Israeli general election, reports said, raising the possibility of a unity government or even the end of the premier's long ru

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz were deadlocked Wednesday after an Israeli general election, reports said, raising the possibility of a unity government or even the end of the premier's long rule.

Various Israeli media reported that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and Gantz's Blue and White had 32 seats each of parliament's 120 with more than 90 percent of the vote counted.

The reports were citing sources with the elections committee, as that level of results had not been officially posted yet and were not expected before Wednesday afternoon.

