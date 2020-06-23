UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu, Gantz To Skip WWII Parade In Moscow Due To Domestic Issues - Russian Ambassador

2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:38 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his alternate, Benny Gantz, have accepted Russia's invitation to the upcoming WWII victory parade in Moscow with appreciation, but have to skip it due to domestic issues, according to Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov.

The WWII military parade annually takes place in Russia on May 9. However, the 2020 event was pushed back due to the pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held in Moscow to mark the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

"We confirmed the invitation to both Prime Minister Netanyahu and the alternate prime minister and defense minister, Gantz. The invitations were accepted with gratitude and appreciation.

But the situation with coronavirus and the political situation in Israel have required from both high-ranking politicians to [personally] manage the government response. These are two reasons why they will not be able to participate in these commemorative events," Viktorov said in an interview with Russian media outlets.

The new coalition government in Israel was sworn in last month, after three inconclusive elections in less than a year. The cabinet now reportedly strives to find a compromise on a state budget and Netanyahu's sovereignty claims to the West Bank.

In addition, Israel has been experiencing a coronavirus outbreak recurrence since late May, when the country began relaxing social distancing restrictions.

More Stories From World

