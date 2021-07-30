TEV AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday received a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, after the country launched booster vaccinations.

Netanyahu tweeted ” "I have gotten the third vaccine dose. For one and a half months I have been calling for importing the vaccines we had ordered and paid for to Israel. Nevertheless, better late than never. Get vaccinated!"

Earlier in the day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his spouse, Michal Herzog, were the first citizens of the country to get the third dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was also present there.

Yesterday, Bennett announced the countrywide booster vaccination campaign for those older than 60, which is due to roll out officially on Sunday.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination was launched in Israel on December 20, 2020. Israeli teenagers aged 12 to 15 have been able to get vaccinated since early June. At the moment, over 5.3 million people are fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness was reported to have gone down by 39% in preventing the disease and by 91% in preventinga severe course of the disease, according to Israeli Health Ministry estimates.