Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumed on Monday, despite the country's continuing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumed on Monday, despite the country's continuing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The trial was suspended after the Palestinian militant group's bloody October 7 attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 240 more kidnapped according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu, leader of Israel's right-wing Likud party, is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, allegations he denies.

Minister David Amsalem of Likud called the resumption of proceedings during the war "a disgrace".

"War? Captives? ... No, no. The most important thing now is to renew Netanyahu's trial," said Amsalem on Sunday on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Netanyahu and his allies have argued the accusations against him are politically motivated and had proposed a judicial overhaul that would have curbed some powers held by the courts.

The high-profile trial is expected to last several more months. An appeal process, if necessary, could take years.

In one of three cases the trial encompasses, prosecutors allege a plot between Netanyahu and the controlling shareholder of Israel's Bezeq telecom giant to exchange regulatory favours for positive coverage on a news site owned by the firm.

A second case relates to Netanyahu's relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and other wealthy personalities.

According to prosecutors, between 2007 and 2016 Netanyahu allegedly received gifts valued at 700,000 shekels ($195,000), including boxes of cigars, bottles of champagne and jewellery, in exchange for financial or personal favours.

Netanyahu, who is Israel's first sitting prime minister to stand trial, denies any wrongdoing, saying gifts were only accepted from friends and without him having asked for them.

In October 2019, his lawyers said they had received an expert legal opinion that concluded he had a right to accept gifts from close friends.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, is suspected of promoting a tax project in return that would have brought Milchan millions of Dollars. The finance ministry has since vetoed this proposal.

gab/har/slb/jsa/ami/fz