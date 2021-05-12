Netanyahu: Hamas, Islamic Jihad To Pay High Price, 'They Will Pay With Their Own Lives'
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad will pay a high price for actions against Israel, "they will pay with their own lives," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"We held a meeting with the participation of security forces to assess the situation.
We decided that Hamas and Islamic Jihad will pay a high price for their actions against Israel. I tell you today ” they will pay with their own lives. We are united against the despicable enemy," he said in a special address to the citizens of the country on Tuesday evening.