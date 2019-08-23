UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Hints Israel Behind Attacks On Iran-Backed Militia Depots In Iraq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Netanyahu Hints Israel Behind Attacks on Iran-Backed Militia Depots in Iraq

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted that his country was behind the latest attacks on ammunition depots in Iraq belonging to the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

On Tuesday, another blast hit an ammo depot located to the north of Baghdad. This was the fourth such attack on PMF facilities, which reportedly might be used to transport arms to Syria and Lebanon, since July. The PMF, which is composed of predominantly Shia militias, has claimed that Israeli drones carried out the attack, while acting in coordination with the US-led coalition.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 9, Netanyahu was asked whether Israel acts in Iraq "if required."

"We do act not only 'if required.

' We act on many fronts confronting a state that seeks to destroy us. Certainly, I gave freedom of action to the security forces and instructed them to do everything necessary to foil these Iranian initiatives," Netanyahu said.

He added that he led, and, in many aspects was "still leading the world's efforts to neutralize the Iranian threat."

So far, Israel has only publicly admitted that it conducts raids on neighboring Syria as part of its fight against Iran in the region. The last time Israel officially claimed responsibility for the bombing of Iraq dates back to 1981, when the Israeli Air Force destroyed the Osirak nuclear power plant, which was under construction southeast of Baghdad.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister World Syria Israel Iran Nuclear Iraq Baghdad Lebanon July

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2019 in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

12 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.