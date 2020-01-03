Netanyahu hurries home after Hezbollah calls for revenge

UrduPoint.com
Fri 03rd January 2020

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Greece and flew home Friday as Lebanon's Hezbollah demanded revenge for the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US strike.

A source in Netanyahu's office said that the premier was returning from Athens but did not elaborate.

Following Friday morning's killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for the missile strike by Israel's closest ally, to be avenged.

"Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins... will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide," Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement.

The Israeli army on Friday closed a ski resort in the annexed Golan Heights, which border Lebanon and Syria.

"Following a security assessment, it was decided to close Mount Hermon to visitors today," an army spokeswoman told AFP.

"There are no further instructions for civilians in the area."

