(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Benjamin Netanyahu, the chair of the Likud party, has informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he has been able to form a new government, Israeli news portal Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Netanyahu told Herzog in a phone call that he now has enough seats to build a majority in the 120-member legislature.

Netanyahu, whose party won in the early parliamentary elections on November 1, received the mandate to form the country's new government from the president on November 13. The mandate was due to expire on December 11, but Herzog extended it by ten days until December 21.