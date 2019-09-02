UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Instructs Military To Prepare For Any Scenario After Shelling On Lebanese Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Netanyahu Instructs Military to Prepare for Any Scenario After Shelling on Lebanese Border

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday tasked the country's military leadership with getting ready for any scenario after shelling from Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel in an anti-Hezbollah operation, triggering forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon to target facilities in northern Israel, which in its turn fired some 100 projectiles on Lebanon's southern settlements.

"Around one hour ago, I held a consultation with the Chief-of-Staff and with IDF generals. We were attacked with several anti-tank missiles. We responded with 100 shells and firing from the air by various means.

We are considering the next steps. I have directed that we be prepared for any scenario. We will decide on the next steps pending developments. At this time I have an important announcement: We have no casualties - not even a scratch," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

The IDF has declared the incident on the Israel-Lebanon border to be over on tactical level, but said that the strategic confrontation was still ongoing.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran- and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.

Related Topics

Firing Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Israel Twitter Lebanon Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Universities invited to present latest innovations ..

35 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to su ..

1 hour ago

DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovat ..

1 hour ago

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes over 4.5 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.