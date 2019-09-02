Netanyahu Instructs Military to Prepare for Any Scenario After Shelling on Lebanese Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday tasked the country's military leadership with getting ready for any scenario after shelling from Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel in an anti-Hezbollah operation, triggering forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon to target facilities in northern Israel, which in its turn fired some 100 projectiles on Lebanon's southern settlements.

"Around one hour ago, I held a consultation with the Chief-of-Staff and with IDF generals. We were attacked with several anti-tank missiles. We responded with 100 shells and firing from the air by various means.

We are considering the next steps. I have directed that we be prepared for any scenario. We will decide on the next steps pending developments. At this time I have an important announcement: We have no casualties - not even a scratch," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

The IDF has declared the incident on the Israel-Lebanon border to be over on tactical level, but said that the strategic confrontation was still ongoing.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran- and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.