Netanyahu Instructs Security Council Chief To Discuss With UN Ways To Assist Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Netanyahu Instructs Security Council Chief to Discuss With UN Ways to Assist Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed National Security Council Chief Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss with UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov how Israel can assist Lebanon amid the powerful blast in the port of Beirut.

"Pursuant to his approval of humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon, Prime Minister Netanyahu has instructed NSC head Ben-Shabbat to speak with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Mladenov in order to clarify how Israel can further assist Lebanon," Netanyahu tweeted.

More Stories From World

