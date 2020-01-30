(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he was interested to hear Russian President Vladimir Putin's opinion on the US Middle East peace plan

On Tuesday, Trump laid out his so-called deal of the century alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, setting the terms for a future peace deal between Israel and Palestine.

Netanyahu has supported the deal, while Palestinian politicians have condemned the agreement, vowing to reject it unequivocally.

"You are the first leader I am meeting after my visit to Washington and [unveiling of] Trump's plan [for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement]. I think we have a unique opportunity today. I would like to talk with you, hear your opinion, and see how we can join our efforts for peace and tranquillity [in the Middle East]," Netanyahu said in Moscow.