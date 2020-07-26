Netanyahu Issues Warnings to Iran, Syria, Lebanon Amid Rising Regional Tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran would not be allowed to establish a military base on Israel's northern border and added that Lebanon and Syria would be held responsible for any attacks from their territory amid brewing tensions in the region.

"We will not allow Iran to establish a military base on our northern border. Lebanon and Syria are responsible for any attack from their territory against Israel ... We cannot undermine our security, we cannot allow them to threaten our citizens ... Israel Defense Forces ready to respond to any threat," Netanyahu said at a weekly cabinet meeting.

Earlier in the week, Israeli media reported that additional troops were transferred to the country's northern regions after reports circulated of the death of a Lebanese Hezbollah fighter as a result of an Israeli air force strike in southern Damascus on Monday. The Israeli army declined to comment on Sputnik reports that Syrian air defenses repelled an Israeli attack in the skies over their capital.

On Friday afternoon on the border between Israel and Syria explosions thundered, damaged a building and a car on the Israeli side. In response, Israeli helicopters fired at Syrian army targets in southern Syria.