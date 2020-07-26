UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Issues Warnings To Iran, Syria, Lebanon Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

Netanyahu Issues Warnings to Iran, Syria, Lebanon Amid Rising Regional Tensions

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran would not be allowed to establish a military base on Israel's northern border and added that Lebanon and Syria would be held responsible for any attacks from their territory amid brewing tensions in the region.

"We will not allow Iran to establish a military base on our northern border. Lebanon and Syria are responsible for any attack from their territory against Israel ... We cannot undermine our security, we cannot allow them to threaten our citizens ... Israel Defense Forces ready to respond to any threat," Netanyahu said at a weekly cabinet meeting.

Earlier in the week, Israeli media reported that additional troops were transferred to the country's northern regions after reports circulated of the death of a Lebanese Hezbollah fighter as a result of an Israeli air force strike in southern Damascus on Monday. The Israeli army declined to comment on Sputnik reports that Syrian air defenses repelled an Israeli attack in the skies over their capital.

On Friday afternoon on the border between Israel and Syria explosions thundered, damaged a building and a car on the Israeli side. In response, Israeli helicopters fired at Syrian army targets in southern Syria.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Army Syria Israel Iran Damascus Car Lebanon Border Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases ..

25 minutes ago

Businesses investing in CSR responded more effecti ..

25 minutes ago

Olympic Movement post-coronavirus webinar proposes ..

25 minutes ago

Renewable energy, green economy will lead UAE to & ..

40 minutes ago

Media professionals share expertise with students ..

55 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.99 million, d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.