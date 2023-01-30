Netanyahu, Macron Condemn Iran for Allegedly Supplying Drones to Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron during which the leaders condemned Iran for "harming civilians in Ukraine" by allegedly supplying combat drones to Moscow, Netanyahu's office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron during which the leaders condemned Iran for "harming civilians in Ukraine" by allegedly supplying combat drones to Moscow, Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu and French President Macron sharply condemned Iran's active participation in harming innocent civilians in Ukraine. The two leaders agreed to meet soon as part of the continual dialogue between Israel and France," the office said on Twitter.

Western countries believe that Iran supplies military drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject such allegations.