Netanyahu, Macron Discuss Situation in Lebanon, Hezbollah Movement - Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, during which they discussed recent developments in Lebanon, Jerusalem's readiness to provide humanitarian aid after the explosion in Beirut, as well as the Hezbollah movement.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke by telephone with French President Emanuel Macron. Prime Minister Netanyahu commended French President Macron for his leadership on the issue of Lebanon and expressed Israel's willingness to render humanitarian assistance, all of which would go directly to the population," the press service of the Israeli Prime Minister said.

Netanyahu also noted that to prevent disasters such as the recent explosion in the port of Beirut, all Hezbollah's explosives and missiles should be removed from civilian centers in Lebanon.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that Hezbollah is sorely mistaken if thinks it can solve the crisis in Lebanon by creating a crisis with Israel," the statement read.

A powerful explosion ripped through the Lebanese capital last Tuesday, leveling the port and killing about 200 people. According to the authorities, the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and improperly stored since then.