Netanyahu Makes Steady Progress In Talks With Pfizer On Getting COVID Vaccine - Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held talks again with the CEO of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Albert Bourla, during which the two parties reached significant progress on the purchase of a COVID-19 vaccine by Israel, Netanyahu's press office said on Thursday.

The prime minister previously negotiated the matter with Bourla on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again talked to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. ... Remarkable progress was made during the conversation, which would allow Israel and Pfizer to sign an agreement in the coming days," the press office wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Pfizer announced that the vaccine that it was developing with BioNTech had been tested to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to an interim analysis from the phase 3 clinical study.

Both companies expect the process of the vaccine's registration to start in the US in November.

Afterward, Netanyahu said that the news on the effectiveness of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against the disease had marked an important day in the anti-coronavirus campaign.

Last week, the Jerusalem-based Hadassah Medical Center ordered 1.5 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Israel started the first phase of its vaccine trial on November 1. The country is planning to finish the third phase in late spring.

