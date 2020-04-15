Netanyahu May Derail Talks With Gantz in Order to Call New Elections - Ex-Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might be deliberately derailing talks on the formation of a coalition government to pursue more seats in the parliament in new elections, Ksenia Svetlova, a former member of the Israeli parliament, told Sputnik.

Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing Likud party, has been locked in talks to form a unity government with Benny Gantz, the leader of the centrist Blue and White alliance. Earlier in the day, President Reuven Rivlin prolonged Gantz's mandate to form a coalition government for 48 hours, until 21:00 GMT on Wednesday. Netanyahu has reportedly put forward new demands in his talks with Gantz as public opinion polls this week indicated that he would likely win the majority if a new vote were to take place.

"This [opinion polls] gives additional optimism in his capabilities next time to achieve a situation when he doesn't need an inconvenient partner and can again establish a right-wing, Orthodox coalition on his own, without the Blue and White alliance, that is why I wouldn't rule out the possibility that Netanyahu, on the heels of the newly-found popularity, will not agree to a compromise," Svetlova, who serves as an expert with the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, said.

One of the stumbling blocks in talks is reportedly Likud's demands to have a veto right in the committee on judicial appointments, something Gantz strongly opposes.

"I also do lean towards a belief that if Gantz is not going to fully capitulate on all issues that Netanyahu considers important, it could be likely that the country will have to go to the polls yet again despite the coronavirus," Svetlova said.

She pointed out, nevertheless, that reliance on opinion polls may prove to be a blunder on Netanyahu's behalf as the public sentiment may change by the time the next snap elections take place next months, "because by that time, there will be over 1 million unemployed people in Israel, the economic tensions will be running higher by that time, and discontent with the government may grow."

In Svetlova's opinion, Gantz has committed "a political suicide" by agreeing to engage in talks on a unity government with Netanyahu, waving his vows to never work with the serving prime minister as well as the plan to make the parliament pass a bill banning indicted individuals from getting a mandate to form government.

Even if the new elections are called in Israel - to stall the political uncertainty ever further - Netanyahu will not be hurt much, the expert said.

"Even though there will be those dissatisfied with his actions, he still enjoys the support of the majority of the Israeli population," Svetlova said.

Israelis went to the polls for the third time in less than a year on March 2 following two inconclusive votes in April and September of last year where neither Likud nor the Blue and White alliance succeeded in claiming a clear cut majority.

Netanyahu has recently offered to Gantz, the former army chief, to form an emergency government "for a limited time" in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.