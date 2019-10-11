UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu, Merkel Hold Phone Call After Halle Synagogue Attack - Prime Minister's Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:40 AM

Netanyahu, Merkel Hold Phone Call After Halle Synagogue Attack - Prime Minister's Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the wake of a deadly shooting outside a synagogue in the German city of Halle, emphasizing the importance of boosting efforts in the fight against anti-Semitism, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The attack took place on Wednesday when Jews celebrated Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in Judaism. Two people were killed and two others were injured in the shooting. There were dozens of people inside the synagogue at the moment of the attack.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tonight, on October 10, held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and expressed his gratitude over her decisive fight against anti-Semitism. The prime minister said it was important to activate efforts against acts of anti-Semitism with which the chancellor agreed," the statement, issued late on Thursday, read.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in his turn, had a call with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in the wake of the Halle attack.

"We appreciate the efforts taken by the German authorities to protect and ensure the security of German Jews. Still, there is a lot to do and there should be a fight without hesitation or compromise," Rivlin said during the call.

The president recalled that Israel and Germany were partners in their fight against anti-Semitism and neo-fascism.

German media have reported that the suspected gunman, arrested by police after the Halle attack, was Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen, who broadcast his attack online.

German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday that the authorities considered the synagogue shooting to be a far-right anti-Semitic terror act.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister Police Israel German Germany Angela Merkel October Jew Media

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

5 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

6 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

7 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

7 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.