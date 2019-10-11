TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the wake of a deadly shooting outside a synagogue in the German city of Halle, emphasizing the importance of boosting efforts in the fight against anti-Semitism, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The attack took place on Wednesday when Jews celebrated Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in Judaism. Two people were killed and two others were injured in the shooting. There were dozens of people inside the synagogue at the moment of the attack.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tonight, on October 10, held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and expressed his gratitude over her decisive fight against anti-Semitism. The prime minister said it was important to activate efforts against acts of anti-Semitism with which the chancellor agreed," the statement, issued late on Thursday, read.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in his turn, had a call with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in the wake of the Halle attack.

"We appreciate the efforts taken by the German authorities to protect and ensure the security of German Jews. Still, there is a lot to do and there should be a fight without hesitation or compromise," Rivlin said during the call.

The president recalled that Israel and Germany were partners in their fight against anti-Semitism and neo-fascism.

German media have reported that the suspected gunman, arrested by police after the Halle attack, was Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen, who broadcast his attack online.

German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday that the authorities considered the synagogue shooting to be a far-right anti-Semitic terror act.