Netanyahu Met With Issachar, Pardoned in Russia, Her Mother - Press Service

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with pardoned Israeli national Naama Issachar, who had been serving a prison term in Russia for drug trafficking, and her mother at an airport in the Russian capital, the Israeli prime minister's press service said Thursday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara now met Naama Issachar and her mother Jaffa Issachar at an airport in Moscow," it said.

Netanyahu shared photo and video material from the meeting on Twitter.