Netanyahu Notifies Israeli President Of Formation Of Government

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu notified President Reuven Rivlin that he had formed a government, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

"A letter from Benjamin Netanyahu stating that he formed a government was received this evening at the president's residence," it said.

The oath ceremony of the 35th Government of Israel is scheduled for Thursday evening. The inability to form a government caused the most protracted political crisis in the history of the country, which lasted more than a year and led to three consecutive elections in April and September 2019 and March 2020.

