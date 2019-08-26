Netanyahu Orders Construction of 300 New Housing Units Near Site of West Bank Bomb Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Monday the construction of 300 new housing units in Dolev, a West Bank settlement, where an Israeli girl was recently killed by an improvised explosive device

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Monday the construction of 300 new housing units in Dolev, a West Bank settlement, where an Israeli girl was recently killed by an improvised explosive device.

On Friday, 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was hiking with her father and brother on a nature trail near Dolev when a bomb detonated, killing her on the scene and critically injuring her relatives. Following the incident, Netanyahu held a security meeting and vowed to catch the perpetrators of the attack.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office to submit for Planning Committee approval, at its next meeting, the establishment of a new neighborhood in Dolev with approximately 300 new residential housing units," the prime minister's office tweeted.

Netanyahu added that Israel would continue to strengthen and develop its settlements in the region, according to his office.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.