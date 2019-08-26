UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Orders Construction Of 300 New Housing Units Near Site Of West Bank Bomb Attack

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:04 PM

Netanyahu Orders Construction of 300 New Housing Units Near Site of West Bank Bomb Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Monday the construction of 300 new housing units in Dolev, a West Bank settlement, where an Israeli girl was recently killed by an improvised explosive device

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Monday the construction of 300 new housing units in Dolev, a West Bank settlement, where an Israeli girl was recently killed by an improvised explosive device.

On Friday, 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was hiking with her father and brother on a nature trail near Dolev when a bomb detonated, killing her on the scene and critically injuring her relatives. Following the incident, Netanyahu held a security meeting and vowed to catch the perpetrators of the attack.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office to submit for Planning Committee approval, at its next meeting, the establishment of a new neighborhood in Dolev with approximately 300 new residential housing units," the prime minister's office tweeted.

Netanyahu added that Israel would continue to strengthen and develop its settlements in the region, according to his office.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana standings after stage 3

9 minutes ago

Charity rescues 100 at sea despite Libyan coast gu ..

9 minutes ago

Greek police raid Athens squats, arrest migrants

10 minutes ago

PTI govt to support Kashmiris on all forums: Ali M ..

10 minutes ago

Serena 'ready' for Sharapova as US Open excitement ..

10 minutes ago

G7 Must Decide on Issue of Russia Returning to For ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.