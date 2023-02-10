Netanyahu Orders Demolition of House of Palestinian Behind Bus Stop Attack in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the police to send additional personnel to Jerusalem and demolish the house of the Palestinian who rammed a car into a local bus stop earlier in the day, killing two

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the police to send additional personnel to Jerusalem and demolish the house of the Palestinian who rammed a car into a local bus stop earlier in the day, killing two.

The attacker targeted a crowded bus stop at the Ramot intersection in Jerusalem's Issawiya neighborhood, leaving a man and a six-year-old child dead and five other people injured. The attacker was neutralized on the spot.

"On behalf of all Israeli citizens, I extend my condolences to the families of those killed in the Jerusalem attack. I have assessed the security situation and ordered a scale-up in (security) forces, to make arrests and act immediately to seal the terrorist's home and demolish it.

We all pray for the health of those injured," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed to speed up the introduction of death penalty for terrorists following the deadly attack.

"A terrible event, a murder of a little boy and a young man just because they are Jewish. I have instructed the police to put up barriers at the entrance to Issawiya and check every vehicle and every person leaving and entering the area. This, of course, is not enough, and I intend to speed up the introduction of the death penalty law for terrorists and a number of other measures that will help us restore deterrence," Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter.

Netanyahu held an operational security meeting over the incident and called it a terrorist attack.