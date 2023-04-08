Netanyahu Orders to Mobilize Reserves of Border Police, Military - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered to mobilize reserves of the border police and additional military forces after the terrorist attack on the Tel Aviv promenade, his office said.

"The prime minister was informed about the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. In the light of the terrorist attack, the head of government ordered the Israeli police to mobilize all the reserve units of the border police, the Israel Defense Forces to mobilize additional forces. The prime minister urges citizens to follow instructions from security services," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.