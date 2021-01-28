Netanyahu Plans to Extend Border Closures for 2 Weeks Amid Fears Over New COVID Strains

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced plans to prolong the closure of the borders for two more weeks over fears of the spread of the new coronavirus variants.

"At the upcoming Cabinet meeting, I will seek to add at least two weeks to the closure of the borders and the halt to flights. We closed the land crossings because we do not want to allow the new mutations to enter at a time when we are running to be vaccinated. We can do this," Netanyahu said, as cited by his office.

According to the prime minister, the parliament will soon adopt a government-sponsored law to increase fines for those violating quarantine restrictions.

Commenting on the national vaccination campaign, Netanyahu said that the state would provide a vaccine to every citizen of Israel, regardless of nationality and religion.

Earlier in January, the Israeli government extended the third nationwide lockdown, which came into force on December 27, until January 31 as daily coronavirus cases continue to spiral despite active vaccination. Earlier this week, Israel closed Ben Gurion Airport over the pandemic.