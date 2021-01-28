UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Plans To Extend Border Closures For 2 Weeks Amid Fears Over New COVID Strains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Netanyahu Plans to Extend Border Closures for 2 Weeks Amid Fears Over New COVID Strains

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced plans to prolong the closure of the borders for two more weeks over fears of the spread of the new coronavirus variants.

"At the upcoming Cabinet meeting, I will seek to add at least two weeks to the closure of the borders and the halt to flights. We closed the land crossings because we do not want to allow the new mutations to enter at a time when we are running to be vaccinated. We can do this," Netanyahu said, as cited by his office.

According to the prime minister, the parliament will soon adopt a government-sponsored law to increase fines for those violating quarantine restrictions.

Commenting on the national vaccination campaign, Netanyahu said that the state would provide a vaccine to every citizen of Israel, regardless of nationality and religion.

Earlier in January, the Israeli government extended the third nationwide lockdown, which came into force on December 27, until January 31 as daily coronavirus cases continue to spiral despite active vaccination. Earlier this week, Israel closed Ben Gurion Airport over the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Parliament January December Government Cabinet Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

18 minutes ago

Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan &#039;Together ..

33 minutes ago

UN chief urges world 'reset' after devastating yea ..

1 minute ago

US calls for withdrawal of Russian, Turkish forces ..

1 minute ago

Botticelli masterpiece sells for $92 mn at US auct ..

2 minutes ago

American Airlines reports huge loss as shares swep ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.