Netanyahu Pledges to Drop Part of Legal Reform Allowing Knesset to Override Supreme Court

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The Israeli government will drop the most controversial part of its judicial reform designed to enable the parliament to override the rulings of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

"Well, I already changed a few things right after the original proposal was put forward. I said that the idea of an override clause where the parliament, the Knesset, can override the decisions of the supreme court with a simple majority, I said, I threw that out ... I said it is out," Netanyahu told The Wall Street Journal.

At the same time, the Israeli prime minister said that the government and the opposition had been unable to agree on basic provisions of the reform for months, which would possibly prompt the government to advance the legislation unilaterally.

The draft law is intended to shake up the judiciary in Israel. If adopted, it could curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges.

In late March, the Israeli prime minister announced the suspension of the legislative process on judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of major nationwide protests against the reform. Despite the suspension, demonstrators continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.