Netanyahu, Pompeo Discuss Further Ways to Counter COVID-19 Pandemic - Press Service

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation, during which the sides discussed regional issues as well as ways to counter the global coronavirus pandemic, Netanyahu's press service said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke yesterday evening [Wednesday], before the start of Passover, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called to wish him a happy holiday. The two also discussed regional issues and the continued struggle against the #coronavirus.

@SecPompeo wished the Prime Minister and the people of Israel a happy #Passover. Prime Minister Netanyahu wished him a happy #Easter," the office wrote on Twitter.

The United States has more than 451,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 16,000 deaths due to the disease as of Thursday evening, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University. Israel has registered over 9,000 cases, 86 of which are fatal. On a global scale, the number of infections is approaching 1.6 million, with over 93,000 deaths.