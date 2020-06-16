UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu, Pompeo Discuss Iran, Other Regional Issues - Prime Minister's Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:50 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Iran and other issues in the middle Eastern region with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo via a phone conversation, Netanyahu's press office said.

During the conversation, Netanyahu also thanked Pompeo for Washington's recent "important actions" against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The two also discussed Iran and regional developments," the press office said.

The relations between Israel and Iran have long been tense. Tehran has been supporting militant movements, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine, that oppose Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has been seeking to undermine Iran's position in the region by, among other things, promoting sanctions against Tehran.

Earlier in June, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against ICC employees connected to an investigation into possible war crimes conducted by US military personnel and other entities in Afghanistan since 2003.

In December, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who is also the key prosecutor in the Afghanistan investigation, said that there was enough evidence to open a probe into alleged Israeli war crimes in Palestine. This decision prompted widespread criticism from Israel.

