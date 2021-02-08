UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu, Putin Discuss Regional Security - Israeli Prime Minister's Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed cooperation on regional security on the phone, the office of the prime minister said Monday.

"Regional issues and continuing coordination between Israel and Russia were discussed in light of the security situation in the region," Netanyahu's office said.

