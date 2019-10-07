Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin security issues and the need to develop bilateral cooperation, Netanyahu's office said Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin security issues and the need to develop bilateral cooperation, Netanyahu's office said Monday.

"Prime Minister... Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated him on his birthday, which is today. President Putin congratulated the Prime Minister on the Jewish New Year and asked him to convey his greetings to the people of Israel," the office said on Twitter.

"I had an important conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I met with him several weeks ago on matters that are important to the security of the State of Israel. And this conversation was also important for the security of the State of Israel. We have major challenges around us but we also benefit from important cooperation and coordination with Russia, and this is critical for us and we will continue to be engaged," Netanyahu said as quoted by his office.