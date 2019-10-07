UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu, Putin Discuss Security, Cooperation By Phone - Israeli Prime Minister's Office

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Netanyahu, Putin Discuss Security, Cooperation by Phone - Israeli Prime Minister's Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin security issues and the need to develop bilateral cooperation, Netanyahu's office said Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin security issues and the need to develop bilateral cooperation, Netanyahu's office said Monday.

"Prime Minister... Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated him on his birthday, which is today. President Putin congratulated the Prime Minister on the Jewish New Year and asked him to convey his greetings to the people of Israel," the office said on Twitter.

"I had an important conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I met with him several weeks ago on matters that are important to the security of the State of Israel. And this conversation was also important for the security of the State of Israel. We have major challenges around us but we also benefit from important cooperation and coordination with Russia, and this is critical for us and we will continue to be engaged," Netanyahu said as quoted by his office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Jew From

Recent Stories

NAB to interrogate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler meets Protocol School of Washington ..

6 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

Thar growers demands for anti locusts spray

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister approves CDA restructuring plan for ..

9 minutes ago

Toddler dies in road accident in Khanewal

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.