Netanyahu Receives 2nd Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine, Vows All Israelis Inoculated By March

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Netanyahu Receives 2nd Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine, Vows All Israelis Inoculated by March

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu on Saturday received his second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine live on national television.

An upbeat Netanyahu spoke before receiving the shot, saying that all Israeli citizens may be covered by March.

"I have agreed with Pfizer for a significant supply of vaccines to Israel, which will allow us to vaccinate all Israeli citizens by mid-March. We can open up our entire economy and return to life," the prime minister said, as broadcast by the i24 news channel.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein handed the prime minister a yellow slip certifying his inoculation and said that he was soon to receive a green passport verifying his immunity to the virus.

Earlier in the week, Netanyahu announced the start of the so-called Getting Back to Life vaccination operation, in which all Israelis over the age of 16 will have the opportunity to receive a full course of vaccination in exchange for sharing vaccination progress data with Pfizer.

According to official Health Ministry data, the total number of Israelis inoculated has reached over 1.7 million, giving the country the highest per capita vaccination rate in the world.

