Netanyahu Reiterates Calls to 'Refrain From Violence' Amid Nationwide Strike

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday once again called on protesters "to behave responsibly and refrain from violence" amid a major nationwide strike against the controversial pension reform.

"I call on all demonstrators in Jerusalem, right and left, to behave responsibly and refrain from violence. We are brothers," Netanyahu said on Telegram.

The situation with the nationwide protests escalated in Israel late Sunday night after the prime minister dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the judicial reform.

Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as by allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.