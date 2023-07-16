Netanyahu Released From Sheba Hospital After Hospitalization - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan east of Tel Aviv after being hospitalized feeling unwell, Israeli news agency Arutz Sheva reported on Sunday.

Netanyahu underwent a series of comprehensive medical tests, including a heart examination, with the results for all of them being within norm, the news outlet reported, citing hospital staff. Doctors confirmed the Israeli leader experienced dehydration, the report said.

The prime minister was implanted with a subcutaneous device to monitor his heart rate, according to the report.

On Saturday, Netanyahu's office said that the Israeli prime minister was undergoing a medical evaluation at the medical center.

In a video message, Netanyahu later said that the day before he had spent several hours in the heat without a head cover or drinking water, calling it "not a good idea." The weekly Sunday cabinet meeting was rescheduled for Monday because of Netanyahu's hospitalization.

Last October, Netanyahu felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to a hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities.