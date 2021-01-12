UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Removes Joint Photo With Trump From His Twitter Banner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:53 PM

Netanyahu Removes Joint Photo With Trump From His Twitter Banner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu changed on Tuesday his cover photo in Twitter, replacing a picture with outgoing US President Donald Trump with the one in which he is being vaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu changed on Tuesday his cover photo in Twitter, replacing a picture with outgoing US President Donald Trump with the one in which he is being vaccinated against COVID-19.

A joint photo of the two leaders, with Netanyahu sitting next to Trump at a White House meeting, has long been on the prime minister's official Twitter account @netanyahu. The photo was seen as a sign of friendship and close ties between Israel and the Trump-led US administration.

The removal came after the relations between the two leaders have deteriorated after Netanyahu officially congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on the latter's victory in the November presidential election.

The new picture on Netanyahu's Twitter profile says "Citizens of Israel, we are returning to life." No comment on the cover photo's replacement was given on his account.

Meanwhile, Trump has been blocked on all major social platforms following the January 6 unrest in the US Capitol, when a group of his supporters stormed the building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The violent rally, which killed five people, took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Police Israel Twitter White House Trump January November All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue reconciliation for Afghan pea ..

2 minutes ago

IEP holds lecture for young engineers on 'aviation ..

2 minutes ago

MoHR takes several steps for transgender rights

4 minutes ago

Constable escorting anti-polio team shot dead

4 minutes ago

‘I killed the taxi driver,’ key suspect arrest ..

20 minutes ago

PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal’s murder: ATC allow ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.