Netanyahu Response To Aid Worker Deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday the response of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to an air strike that killed seven aid workers was "insufficient" and "unacceptable"
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday the response of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to an air strike that killed seven aid workers was "insufficient" and "unacceptable".
"We are waiting for a much more detailed clarification of what the causes have been, bearing in mind that the Israeli government knew about the actions and the itinerary of this NGO on the ground in Gaza," Sanchez told a Doha news conference at the end of a three-nation tour of the middle East.
"It seems to me absolutely unacceptable, insufficient," he added when asked about Netanyahu's statements about the tragedy.
US-based food aid organisation World Central Kitchen -- founded by Spanish-American celebrity chef Jose Andres -- said it was pausing its operations in Gaza after the "targeted Israeli strike" on Monday killed Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff.
Netanyahu later admitted Israel's military had "unintentionally" killed them in an air strike.
He said it was a "tragic case" that would be investigated "right to the end" but stopped short of apologising for the deaths.
The Israeli army said Tuesday it would hold an investigation into the air strike and pledged to "share our findings transparently".
Sanchez has been one of the most critical voices in Europe over the way Israel has conducted its military campaign in Gaza.
Sanchez said Wednesday that Spain would recognise Palestinian statehood "as soon as possible, when the conditions are right and in such a way that this decision will have the most positive impact possible".
While he did not give a timeline, Spanish media reported Tuesday that he told journalists accompanying him on his Middle East trip that he wants to take this step during the first half of this year.
Recent Stories
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country
Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers
'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN
PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report
SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case
More Stories From World
-
World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive8 minutes ago
-
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing towards its development. M ..19 minutes ago
-
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell12 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe33 minutes ago
-
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform41 minutes ago
-
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack41 minutes ago
-
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle35 minutes ago
-
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration35 minutes ago
-
Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country35 minutes ago
-
'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN33 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe33 minutes ago
-
Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM2 hours ago