Open Menu

Netanyahu Response To Aid Worker Deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday the response of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to an air strike that killed seven aid workers was "insufficient" and "unacceptable"

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday the response of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to an air strike that killed seven aid workers was "insufficient" and "unacceptable".

"We are waiting for a much more detailed clarification of what the causes have been, bearing in mind that the Israeli government knew about the actions and the itinerary of this NGO on the ground in Gaza," Sanchez told a Doha news conference at the end of a three-nation tour of the middle East.

"It seems to me absolutely unacceptable, insufficient," he added when asked about Netanyahu's statements about the tragedy.

US-based food aid organisation World Central Kitchen -- founded by Spanish-American celebrity chef Jose Andres -- said it was pausing its operations in Gaza after the "targeted Israeli strike" on Monday killed Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff.

Netanyahu later admitted Israel's military had "unintentionally" killed them in an air strike.

He said it was a "tragic case" that would be investigated "right to the end" but stopped short of apologising for the deaths.

The Israeli army said Tuesday it would hold an investigation into the air strike and pledged to "share our findings transparently".

Sanchez has been one of the most critical voices in Europe over the way Israel has conducted its military campaign in Gaza.

Sanchez said Wednesday that Spain would recognise Palestinian statehood "as soon as possible, when the conditions are right and in such a way that this decision will have the most positive impact possible".

While he did not give a timeline, Spanish media reported Tuesday that he told journalists accompanying him on his Middle East trip that he wants to take this step during the first half of this year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army Israel Europe Gaza Doha Spain Middle East Media Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

19 minutes ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

12 minutes ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

33 minutes ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

41 minutes ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

41 minutes ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

35 minutes ago
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

35 minutes ago
 Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Co ..

Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country

35 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for worke ..

Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers

35 minutes ago
 'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conf ..

'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN

33 minutes ago
 PIE, education ministry launch non-formal educatio ..

PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report

33 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case

SC adjourns hearing on IHC judges' letter case

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World