Netanyahu Retracts Immunity Request Ahead Of 'Deal Of The Century' Announcement

Tue 28th January 2020

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday he had retracted his request for immunity from prosecution on corruption charges, hours before lawmakers were due to debate the matter in parliament.

This development comes amid the prime minister's ongoing visit to Washington, which is dedicated to the so-called deal of the century on Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"A few minutes ago, I informed the speaker of the Knesset that I was withdrawing the request for immunity ... I will not allow my political opponents to use this matter to interfere with the historic process that I am leading," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

During his meeting with Netanyahu on Monday, US President Donald Trump said his long-awaited plan to reconcile Israeli and Palestinians, the "deal of the century," would be announced later on Tuesday.

Often referred to as the political survivor, Netanyahu has been facing increasing pressure at home as corruption allegations have long dogged his political movements.

The accusations culminated with indictments put forward by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over bribery, corruption and influence peddling. The prime minister has repeatedly denied all charges and described them as a "witch hunt."

