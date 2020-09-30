UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Reveals During UNGA Speech Hezbollah's Secret Arms Depot In Beirut

Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday the existence of a secret depot in a residential neighborhood in Beirut where the Hezbollah movement is storing arms.

"Now, here is where the next explosion could take place. Right here. This is the Beirut neighborhood of Janah. It's right next to the international airport. And here, Hezbollah is keeping a secret arms depot," Netanyahu said, presenting pictures with the location of the depot.

The Israeli Prime Minister said the secret arms depot is adjacent to a gas company.

"These are gas canisters. Right here. It's a few meters away from a gas station. It's fifty meters away from the gas company. Here are more gas trucks. And it's embedded in civilian housing here, civilian housing here. For the Janah neighborhood residents this is the actual coordinates," he said.

Netanyahu further called on the Lebanese people to "act now" and protest having these depots in their neighborhoods.

The Israeli prime minister also called on the international community to insist that Hezbollah stop using Lebanese civilians as "human shields."

