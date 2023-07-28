Netanyahu Says Biden Invited Him to White House During Latest Phone Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview that US President Joe Biden invited him to the White House during a recent phone call amid a surge of mass protests in the country against the judicial reform.

"President Biden spoke to me the other day and he said specifically that he's inviting me to the White House," Netanyahu said on Thursday when asked to comment on Biden's words about not inviting the prime minister to the United States.

Earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the two leaders did talk recently and agreed to meet in the United States later this year, but the timing has not been set yet.

Teams from both countries are currently working through the details of the visit.

Since January 2023, Israel has been gripped by mass protests sparked by the judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet. Last week, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the judicial reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable.

On Monday, the Israeli parliament approved the draft law on the concept of reasonableness within the framework of judicial reform. All opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote.